Tigers 5, Braves 1

|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Acn Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Azcar cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rbinson pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valente 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pterson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jenista 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwndl dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quiggle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrcer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|D.Wters rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lster 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Da.Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lipcius ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Ortga lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stk Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bjarski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Brien dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Gbson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scvcque c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morales c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plcelli rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|201
|001
|001
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Soto (1), Castro (1), Peterson (1), Lugo (1). 3B_Reyes (1). SB_Peterson (1), Acuna Jr. (1), Robinson (1), Waters (1). SF_Freeman (1).
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova W, 0-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manning H, 0
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Agrazal H, 0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson L, 0-0
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Muller
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Creasy
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weigel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ynoa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|De La Cruz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Muller (Lester), Ynoa (Lipcius).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Tim Timmons Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:50. A_6,947
