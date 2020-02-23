Tigers 5, Braves 1

Tigers Braves ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 33 1 4 1 V.Reyes cf 3 1 2 0 Acn Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 J.Azcar cf 2 1 1 0 Rbinson pr 2 1 0 0 Clemens 2b 3 1 1 1 O.Albes 2b 2 0 1 0 Valente 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Lopez pr 2 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 3 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 1 0 0 1 Pterson ss 2 0 1 1 Jenista 1b 2 0 1 0 Schwndl dh 2 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 0 0 Crpnter ph 2 1 1 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0 Quiggle ph 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall rf 2 0 0 0 J.Mrcer 1b 2 0 1 2 D.Wters rf 2 0 0 0 J.Lster 1b 2 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 1 0 Da.Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 2 0 0 0 Lipcius ph 1 0 1 0 R.Ortga lf 2 0 1 0 Stk Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 2 0 0 0 Bjarski ph 1 0 0 0 O’Brien dh 2 0 0 0 C.Gbson lf 0 0 0 0 Br.Ball ph 1 0 0 0 E.Haase c 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 0 0 0 Scvcque c 1 0 0 0 Morales c 1 0 0 0 Cameron rf 2 0 1 0 Plcelli rf 1 0 0 1

Detroit 201 001 001 — 5 Atlanta 001 000 000 — 1

E_Soto (1), Castro (1), Peterson (1), Lugo (1). 3B_Reyes (1). SB_Peterson (1), Acuna Jr. (1), Robinson (1), Waters (1). SF_Freeman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tigers Nova W, 0-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Manning H, 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 Agrazal H, 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Soto H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Braves Wilson L, 0-0 2 4 2 2 0 0 Tomlin 2 1 1 1 0 1 Jackson 1 2 0 0 0 2 Muller 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 Creasy 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Weigel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 2 De La Cruz 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Muller (Lester), Ynoa (Lipcius).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Tim Timmons Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:50. A_6,947

