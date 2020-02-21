Tigers 5, Fire 4

Fire Tigers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 5 2 Totals 31 5 6 5 C.Mrtin rf 3 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Buckman 3b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 Cstllno 3b 4 1 1 0 W.Cstro ss 2 1 1 0 Cornell lf 3 2 1 0 Alcntra ss 1 1 0 0 Bottari 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Dixon 1b 1 1 0 0 Onstott ph 1 1 0 0 Schwndl 1b 2 0 2 2 Gdalupe 2b 4 0 0 2 J.Hlton pr 0 1 0 0 Mchbrda dh 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio lf 3 0 0 0 Mulcahy ph 2 0 0 0 J.Rbson lf 0 0 0 0 S.Faith ss 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 3b 2 0 1 2 Soriano ph 2 0 1 0 D.Pnero 3b 2 0 1 1 C.Brdge cf 2 0 1 0 Dmritte dh 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez ph 2 0 0 0 Plcelli ph 1 0 0 0 B.Vrela c 2 0 0 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera c 2 0 1 0 J.Azcar rf 1 0 0 0 E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Scvcque c 2 0 0 0 Johnson c 1 0 0 0 De.Hill cf 1 0 0 0 Woodrow cf 1 1 0 0

Southeastern 000 202 000 — 4 Detroit 000 022 001 — 5

E_Castellano (1), Alcantara (1), Dixon (1). 2B_Cabrera (1), Schwindel (1), Pinero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Fire Munoz 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 Comins 1 1 0 0 1 1 Garcia BS, 0-0 2 2 2 2 2 1 Soto L, 0-0 3 3 3 3 4 1

Tigers Skubal 2 0 0 0 0 5 Garcia 1 3 2 2 1 2 DeCaster 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blackwood 1 0 0 0 0 2 Moreno 1-3 0 2 1 2 1 Lange 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tobey W, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Garcia (Dixon).

WP_Garcia, Soto, Moreno, Tobey.

PB_Cabrera, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Miguel RiveraCruz First, Eric Arens Second, William Gallant Third, Ric Jone.

T_3:04. A_4,764

