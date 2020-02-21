Tigers 5, Fire 4

|Fire
|
|
|
|
|
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|
|C.Mrtin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buckman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllno 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cornell lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Alcntra ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bottari 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Onstott ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gdalupe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|
|J.Hlton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mchbrda dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mulcahy ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rbson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Faith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Soriano ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Pnero 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Brdge cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dmritte dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plcelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vrela c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Azcar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scvcque c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De.Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodrow cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Southeastern
|000
|202
|000
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|022
|001
|—
|5
E_Castellano (1), Alcantara (1), Dixon (1). 2B_Cabrera (1), Schwindel (1), Pinero (1).
|Fire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Munoz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Comins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia BS, 0-0
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Soto L, 0-0
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Garcia
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|DeCaster
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blackwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moreno
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Lange
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tobey W, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Garcia (Dixon).
WP_Garcia, Soto, Moreno, Tobey.
PB_Cabrera, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Miguel RiveraCruz First, Eric Arens Second, William Gallant Third, Ric Jone.
T_3:04. A_4,764
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.