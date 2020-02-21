Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 5, Fire 4

February 21, 2020 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Fire Tigers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 5 2 Totals 31 5 6 5
C.Mrtin rf 3 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
Buckman 3b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0
Cstllno 3b 4 1 1 0 W.Cstro ss 2 1 1 0
Cornell lf 3 2 1 0 Alcntra ss 1 1 0 0
Bottari 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Dixon 1b 1 1 0 0
Onstott ph 1 1 0 0 Schwndl 1b 2 0 2 2
Gdalupe 2b 4 0 0 2 J.Hlton pr 0 1 0 0
Mchbrda dh 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio lf 3 0 0 0
Mulcahy ph 2 0 0 0 J.Rbson lf 0 0 0 0
S.Faith ss 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 3b 2 0 1 2
Soriano ph 2 0 1 0 D.Pnero 3b 2 0 1 1
C.Brdge cf 2 0 1 0 Dmritte dh 2 0 1 0
Gnzalez ph 2 0 0 0 Plcelli ph 1 0 0 0
B.Vrela c 2 0 0 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0
Cabrera c 2 0 1 0 J.Azcar rf 1 0 0 0
E.Haase c 1 0 0 0
Scvcque c 2 0 0 0
Johnson c 1 0 0 0
De.Hill cf 1 0 0 0
Woodrow cf 1 1 0 0
Southeastern 000 202 000 4
Detroit 000 022 001 5

E_Castellano (1), Alcantara (1), Dixon (1). 2B_Cabrera (1), Schwindel (1), Pinero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Fire
Munoz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0
Comins 1 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia BS, 0-0 2 2 2 2 2 1
Soto L, 0-0 3 3 3 3 4 1
Tigers
Skubal 2 0 0 0 0 5
Garcia 1 3 2 2 1 2
DeCaster 1 0 0 0 0 1
Blackwood 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moreno 1-3 0 2 1 2 1
Lange 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tobey W, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Garcia (Dixon).

WP_Garcia, Soto, Moreno, Tobey.

Advertisement

PB_Cabrera, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Miguel RiveraCruz First, Eric Arens Second, William Gallant Third, Ric Jone.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

T_3:04. A_4,764

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast