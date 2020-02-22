Tigers 8, Phillies 8

|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|
|Kingery 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Mybin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Woodrow rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dthrage rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bnfacio pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grullon c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lrtigue c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Qintana ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frsythe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Al.Bohm ph
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Mrcer 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahtook lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rndolph ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trreyes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Pnero 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Gmboa ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gsselin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stk Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Listi ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Nunez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Azcar cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|060
|—
|8
|Detroit
|031
|001
|030
|—
|8
DP_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 0. 2B_Maton (1), Moniak (1), Williams (1), Goodrum (1), Cron (1). 3B_Hall (1). SB_Haseley (1). SF_Castro (1).
|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Irvin
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kelley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Russ
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sanchez H, 0
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Medina BS, 0-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Wilson H, 0
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Alexander H, 0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McKay H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Funkhouser H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burrows BS, 0-0
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Shore
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Cleavinger (Pinero), Wilson (Haseley).
WP_Sanchez, Wilson, Burrows.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, DJ Reyburn Second, Laz Diaz Third, Vic Carapazz.
T_3:27. A_5,911
