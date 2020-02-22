Tigers 8, Phillies 8

Phillies Tigers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 35 8 12 7 Kingery 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Mybin rf 2 0 0 0 N.Maton 2b 2 1 1 2 Woodrow rf 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 2 1 0 0 Dthrage rf 2 0 1 1 M.Mniak cf 2 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 2 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Cstro ss 1 0 1 1 Da.Hall 1b 2 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 1 Wlliams rf 1 1 1 1 Bnfacio pr 2 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 0 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 1 1 0 Grullon c 3 0 0 1 B.Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 Lrtigue c 2 1 1 0 Qintana ph 2 0 1 0 Frsythe 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 2 1 1 1 Al.Bohm ph 3 1 2 1 J.Mrcer 2b 0 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0 Clemens pr 2 1 0 0 Rndolph ph 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 1 0 Trreyes ss 2 0 1 0 D.Pnero 3b 1 1 0 0 A.Gmboa ph 2 1 1 1 Stewart lf 2 0 1 1 Gsselin dh 2 0 0 0 Stk Jr. lf 2 1 1 0 A.Listi ph 2 0 0 0 A.Rmine c 2 0 0 0 J.Nunez c 1 1 0 0 J.Jones cf 2 0 1 1 J.Azcar cf 2 0 1 1

Philadelphia 002 000 060 — 8 Detroit 031 001 030 — 8

DP_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 0. 2B_Maton (1), Moniak (1), Williams (1), Goodrum (1), Cron (1). 3B_Hall (1). SB_Haseley (1). SF_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Phillies Pivetta 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 Brogdon 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Irvin 2 2 1 1 0 1 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cleavinger 1 0 1 1 1 1 Russ 1 1 0 0 1 2 Sanchez H, 0 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 Medina BS, 0-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tigers Zimmermann 2 1 0 0 3 3 Wilson H, 0 1 1 2 2 0 1 Alexander H, 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 McKay H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Funkhouser H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burrows BS, 0-0 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 Shore 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Cleavinger (Pinero), Wilson (Haseley).

WP_Sanchez, Wilson, Burrows.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, DJ Reyburn Second, Laz Diaz Third, Vic Carapazz.

T_3:27. A_5,911

