Tigers 8, Pirates 4

Tigers Pirates ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 32 4 10 4 J.Jones cf 2 1 1 1 J.Rddle 2b 2 1 2 1 De.Hill cf 3 2 2 1 R.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 C.Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 Kridler ss 2 1 1 0 D.Busby 3b 2 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco dh 2 0 0 0 D.Pnero 3b 2 1 1 3 C.Tcker ph 2 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 1 1 R.Grene rf 1 2 1 1 Lo.Hill pr 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio dh 2 1 2 1 L.Maile c 3 0 2 0 Meadows pr 2 0 0 0 J.Delay c 1 1 1 0 B.Dixon 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0 K.Vrgas 1b 1 0 0 0 Swggrty cf 1 0 1 0 Dmritte rf 2 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 1 1 1 0 Woodrow lf 1 0 0 0 Mtchell rf 1 0 0 1 Greiner c 3 0 1 1 On.Cruz ss 2 1 1 1 Johnson c 1 0 1 0 Valerio ss 2 0 0 0 Alcntra 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Tlson lf 1 0 0 0 C.Joyce ph 2 0 0 0 Ry.Haug lf 2 0 0 0

Detroit 110 011 301 — 8 Pittsburgh 120 000 010 — 4

DP_Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Castro (1), Kreidler (1), Bonifacio 2 (2), Greiner (1), Busby (1), Delay (1), Brito (1), Cruz (1). 3B_Riddle (1). HR_Jones (1), Hill (1), Pinero (1), Greene (1). CS_Alcantara (1), Hill (1), Maile (1). SF_Craig (1), Mitchell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tigers Godley 1 1 1 1 2 1 Mize BS, 0-0 1 3 2 2 1 2 Vest 1 1 0 0 1 2 Faedo 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Richan W, 0-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Farmer H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adleman 2 3 1 1 0 2

Pirates Holland 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 5 Waddell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brault H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kela H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Rodriguez BS, 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 1 Howard L, 0-0 1 1 1 1 3 0 Erlin 1 3 3 3 1 1 Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1 Economos 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Phil Cuzzi Second, Roberto Ortiz Third, Ramon De Jesu.

Advertisement

T_3:17. A_4,189

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.