Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 8, Pirates 4

February 23, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tigers Pirates
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 32 4 10 4
J.Jones cf 2 1 1 1 J.Rddle 2b 2 1 2 1
De.Hill cf 3 2 2 1 R.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 C.Moran 3b 3 0 0 0
Kridler ss 2 1 1 0 D.Busby 3b 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco dh 2 0 0 0
D.Pnero 3b 2 1 1 3 C.Tcker ph 2 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 1 1
R.Grene rf 1 2 1 1 Lo.Hill pr 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio dh 2 1 2 1 L.Maile c 3 0 2 0
Meadows pr 2 0 0 0 J.Delay c 1 1 1 0
B.Dixon 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0
K.Vrgas 1b 1 0 0 0 Swggrty cf 1 0 1 0
Dmritte rf 2 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 1 1 1 0
Woodrow lf 1 0 0 0 Mtchell rf 1 0 0 1
Greiner c 3 0 1 1 On.Cruz ss 2 1 1 1
Johnson c 1 0 1 0 Valerio ss 2 0 0 0
Alcntra 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Tlson lf 1 0 0 0
C.Joyce ph 2 0 0 0 Ry.Haug lf 2 0 0 0
Detroit 110 011 301 8
Pittsburgh 120 000 010 4

DP_Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Castro (1), Kreidler (1), Bonifacio 2 (2), Greiner (1), Busby (1), Delay (1), Brito (1), Cruz (1). 3B_Riddle (1). HR_Jones (1), Hill (1), Pinero (1), Greene (1). CS_Alcantara (1), Hill (1), Maile (1). SF_Craig (1), Mitchell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tigers
Godley 1 1 1 1 2 1
Mize BS, 0-0 1 3 2 2 1 2
Vest 1 1 0 0 1 2
Faedo 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Richan W, 0-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Farmer H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adleman 2 3 1 1 0 2
Pirates
Holland 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 5
Waddell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brault H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kela H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rodriguez BS, 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 1
Howard L, 0-0 1 1 1 1 3 0
Erlin 1 3 3 3 1 1
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1
Economos 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Phil Cuzzi Second, Roberto Ortiz Third, Ramon De Jesu.

Advertisement

T_3:17. A_4,189

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms