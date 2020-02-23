Tigers 8, Pirates 4

|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|
|J.Jones cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Rddle 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|De.Hill cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|R.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Busby 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pnero 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|C.Tcker ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lo.Hill pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|L.Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Meadows pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Delay c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Vrgas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swggrty cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dmritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brito rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Woodrow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mtchell rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Johnson c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valerio ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Tlson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Joyce ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ry.Haug lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|110
|011
|301
|—
|8
|Pittsburgh
|120
|000
|010
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Castro (1), Kreidler (1), Bonifacio 2 (2), Greiner (1), Busby (1), Delay (1), Brito (1), Cruz (1). 3B_Riddle (1). HR_Jones (1), Hill (1), Pinero (1), Greene (1). CS_Alcantara (1), Hill (1), Maile (1). SF_Craig (1), Mitchell (1).
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Godley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Mize BS, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Faedo
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Richan W, 0-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adleman
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Waddell
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brault H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kela H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rodriguez BS, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Howard L, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Erlin
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Neverauskas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Economos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Phil Cuzzi Second, Roberto Ortiz Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_3:17. A_4,189
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.