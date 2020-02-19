Tight end Michael Roberts signs with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Tight end Michael Roberts signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth NFL team since he entered the league in 2017 as a fourth-round draft pick.

Roberts caught 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was out of the league last year.

___

