Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tight end Michael Roberts signs with Miami Dolphins

February 19, 2020 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Tight end Michael Roberts signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth NFL team since he entered the league in 2017 as a fourth-round draft pick.

Roberts caught 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was out of the league last year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Advertisement

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up