Tillery, Brewton lift Alcorn St. past Alabama St. 80-77

February 24, 2020 11:47 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Corey Tillery and Dominic Brewton scored 17 points apiece and Alcorn State held off Alabama State 80-77 on Monday night.

Troymain Crosby scored 14 points with eight rebounds for the Braves (13-13, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who led 44-29 at halftime and ended their four-game road losing streak. Deshaw Andrews had 13 points and two steals.

Maurice Howard was held to only six points despite heading into the matchup as the Braves’ second-leading scorer at 13 points per game. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Tobi Ewuosho had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (8-19, 7-7). Kevin Holston added 14 points, Jacoby Ross had 13 and Leon Daniels six points and 10 rebounds.

Leon Daniels, the Hornets’ second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 18% for the game (2 of 11).

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Alcorn State defeated Alabama State 63-60 on Jan. 27. Alcorn State plays Southern at home on Saturday. Alabama State faces Prairie View on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

