Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Timberwolves’ Towns out with wrist injury

February 12, 2020 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left wrist injury, the team announced.

The Timberwolves said Towns had an MRI on Tuesday. That test revealed the injury.

Towns will be further evaluated over the All-Star break. Wednesday’s game is the Timberwolves’ final game before the break. Minnesota’s next game is Feb. 21 against Boston.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said prior to Wednesday’s game that he did not know when or how Towns was injured. Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes in Monday night’s loss to Toronto.

Advertisement

“He’s a guy who takes a lot of contact,” Saunders said. “He’s a guy who attacks the rim with force. There’s been times where he’s getting knocked to the floor. So we know that there is wear in that sense but no specific action.”

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Towns is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. He missed 15 games earlier this season with a sprained left knee.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken