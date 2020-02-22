Toledo 68, W. Michigan 59

TOLEDO (13-14)

W.Jackson 6-11 7-8 19, Knapke 6-17 0-1 15, M.Jackson 3-12 6-7 12, Littleson 5-7 0-0 11, Saunders 4-7 0-0 10, Alderson 0-1 0-0 0, Maranka 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 14-18 68.

W. MICHIGAN (11-16)

Johnson 3-11 6-6 12, Wright 5-8 2-2 12, Artis White 3-9 0-0 7, Cruz 6-12 4-4 21, Flowers 2-11 2-2 7, Whitens 0-2 0-0 0, Barrs 0-1 0-0 0, Printy 0-3 0-0 0, Boyer-Richard 0-0 0-0 0, Emilien 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-14 59.

Halftime_W. Michigan 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 6-18 (Knapke 3-8, Saunders 2-3, Littleson 1-3, M.Jackson 0-4), W. Michigan 7-24 (Cruz 5-8, Artis White 1-6, Flowers 1-6, Whitens 0-1, Printy 0-3). Rebounds_Toledo 34 (W.Jackson 10), W. Michigan 34 (Johnson 11). Assists_Toledo 13 (M.Jackson 7), W. Michigan 8 (Artis White, Flowers 2). Total Fouls_Toledo 15, W. Michigan 17. A_2,264 (5,421).

