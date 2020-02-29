Toledo 69, Ball St. 63

BALL ST. (16-13)

Mallers 4-7 0-0 9, Teague 3-9 1-3 7, Bumbalough 0-4 0-0 0, Coleman 6-13 4-7 18, El-Amin 4-13 0-0 10, Acree 3-4 1-1 7, Thomas 1-4 2-2 4, Hazen 3-7 1-1 8, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 9-14 63.

TOLEDO (15-14)

W.Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Knapke 12-18 5-7 31, M.Jackson 4-15 7-8 18, Littleson 1-4 5-6 7, Saunders 3-7 1-2 8, Alderson 0-0 1-2 1, Maranka 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-51 19-27 69.

Halftime_Ball St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 6-29 (Coleman 2-6, El-Amin 2-6, Mallers 1-4, Hazen 1-5, Teague 0-2, Bumbalough 0-3, Thomas 0-3), Toledo 6-17 (M.Jackson 3-9, Knapke 2-2, Saunders 1-4, Littleson 0-2). Fouled Out_Mallers, Teague. Rebounds_Ball St. 35 (Acree 9), Toledo 38 (W.Jackson 12). Assists_Ball St. 8 (Mallers 2), Toledo 15 (M.Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Ball St. 24, Toledo 17. A_5,842 (7,014).

