Toledo looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (9-14, 2-8) vs. Toledo (11-13, 3-8)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last 11 wins against the RedHawks, Toledo has won by an average of 11 points. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2010, a 55-47 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This will be a homecoming game for RedHawks junior Dalonte Brown, who’s putting up 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. Nike Sibande has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Luke Knapke has put up 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 35 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Toledo is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Miami is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

COMING UP SHORT: Miami has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 64.9 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. Toledo has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 77.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

