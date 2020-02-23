Listen Live Sports

Tommy Johnson Jr. tops Funny Car field at Arizona Nationals

February 23, 2020 8:17 pm
 
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. raced to his 18th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Johnson beat Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman in the final with a 3.883-second pass at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Johnson edged Paul Lee, Bob Tasca lll and Ron Capps to advance to the final at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

“Coming into a track that you have won at in the past, it gives you a little more confidence to know that you know how to get to the winner’s circle,” Johnson said. “To start my career here back in ’89 in a Top Fuel car is a big circle and it’s nice to put a cap on it with a win. We struggled in the countdown last year, so to come out strong at the beginning of the year makes me happy for all my guys.”

Defending series champions Steve Torrence and Erica Enders also won in the second of 24 races on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Torrence raced to his 37th Top Fuel victory, topping Doug Kalitta with a 3.679 at 321.27. Enders took her 26th Pro Stock win She beat Bo Butner with a 6.531 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

The Associated Press

