Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tommy Milone, Orioles complete minor league deal

February 14, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Tommy Milone completed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and will try to earn a roster spot at big league spring training.

Milone, who turns 33 on Sunday, is 50-47 with a 4.47 ERA in nine major league seasons with Washington, Oakland, Minnesota, Milwaukee, the New York Mets and Seattle.

He was 4-10 with a 4.76 ERA for the Mariners last year in six starts and 17 relief appearances.

Baltimore had the major leagues’ highest ERA last season at 5.59 and traded starter Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels for four minor league pitchers in December. They have been trying to sign candidates for the rotation and earlier this month added Wade LeBlanc, another left-hander who pitched for Seattle last season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created