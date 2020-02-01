Saturday

1. Baylor (19-1) beat TCU 68-52. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.

2. Gonzaga (23-1) beat San Francisco 83-79. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

3. Kansas (18-3) beat Texas Tech 78-75. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

4. San Diego State (22-0) vs. Utah State. Next: at Air Force, Saturday.

5. Florida State (18-3) beat Virginia Tech 74-63. Next: vs. North Carolina, Monday.

6. Louisville (19-3) beat N.C. State 77-57. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (20-2) beat Fordham 70-56. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

8. Villanova (17-4) lost to Creighton 76-61. Next: at No. 16 Butler, Wednesday.

9. Duke (17-3) at Syracuse. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (16-5) lost to Xavier 74-62. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.

11. Oregon (18-5) lost to Stanford 70-60. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

12. West Virginia (17-4) beat Kansas State 66-57. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (16-5) lost to No. 17 Auburn 75-66. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Tuesday.

14. Michigan State (16-6) lost to Wisconsin 64-63. Next: vs. No. 24 Penn State, Tuesday.

15. Maryland (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Rutgers, Tuesday.

16. Butler (17-5) lost to Providence 65-61. Next: vs. No. 8 Villanova, Wednesday.

17. Auburn (19-2) beat No. 13 Kentucky 75-66. Next: at Arkansas, Tuesday.

18. Iowa (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Illinois, Sunday.

19. Illinois (16-5) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Iowa, Sunday.

20. Colorado (16-5) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

21. Houston (17-5) lost to Cincinnati 64-62. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday.

22. LSU (17-4) beat Mississippi 73-63. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

23. Wichita State (17-3) lost to Tulsa 54-51. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.

24. Penn State (15-5) at Nebraska. Next: at No. 14 Michigan State, Tuesday.

25. Rutgers (16-6) lost to Michigan 69-63. Next: at No. 15 Maryland, Tuesday.

