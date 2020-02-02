Sunday

1. Baylor (19-1) did not play. beat Iowa State 67-53; beat TCU 68-52. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.

2. Gonzaga (23-1) did not play. beat Santa Clara 87-72; beat San Francisco 83-79. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

3. Kansas (18-3) did not play. beat Oklahoma State 65-50; beat Texas Tech 78-75. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

4. San Diego State (23-0) did not play. beat New Mexico 85-57; beat Utah State 80-68. Next: at Air Force, Saturday.

5. Florida State (18-3) did not play. lost to Virginia 61-56; beat Virginia Tech 74-63. Next: vs. North Carolina, Monday.

6. Louisville (19-3) did not play. beat Boston College 86-69; beat N.C. State 77-57. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (20-2) did not play. beat Duquesne 73-69; beat Fordham 70-56. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

8. Villanova (17-4) did not play. beat St. John’s 79-59; lost to Creighton 76-61. Next: at No. 16 Butler, Wednesday.

9. Duke (18-3) did not play. beat Pittsburgh 79-67; beat Syracuse 97-88. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (16-5) did not play. beat DePaul 64-57; lost to Xavier 74-62. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.

11. Oregon (18-5) did not play. beat California 77-72; lost to Stanford 70-60. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

12. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. lost to Texas Tech 89-81; beat Kansas State 66-57. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (16-5) did not play. beat Vanderbilt 71-62; lost to No. 17 Auburn 75-66. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Tuesday.

14. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. beat Northwestern 79-50; lost to Wisconsin 64-63. Next: vs. No. 24 Penn State, Tuesday.

15. Maryland (17-4) did not play. beat No. 18 Iowa 82-72. Next: vs. No. 25 Rutgers, Tuesday.

16. Butler (17-5) did not play. beat Georgetown 69-64; lost to Providence 65-61. Next: vs. No. 8 Villanova, Wednesday.

17. Auburn (19-2) did not play. beat Mississippi 83-82, 2OT; beat No. 13 Kentucky 75-66. Next: at Arkansas, Tuesday.

18. Iowa (16-6) beat Wisconsin 68-62; lost to No. 15 Maryland 82-72; beat No. 19 Illinois 72-65. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

19. Illinois (16-6) beat Minnesota 59-51; lost to No. 18 Iowa 72-65. Next: vs. No. 15 Maryland, Friday.

20. Colorado (17-5) did not play. lost to UCLA 72-68; beat Southern Cal 78-57. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

21. Houston (17-5) did not play. beat East Carolina 69-59; lost to Cincinnati 64-62. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday.

22. LSU (17-4) did not play. beat Alabama 90-76; beat Mississippi 73-63. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

23. Wichita State (17-4) did not play. lost to Tulsa 54-51. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.

24. Penn State (16-5) did not play. beat Indiana 64-49; beat Nebraska 76-64. Next: at No. 14 Michigan State, Tuesday.

25. Rutgers (16-6) did not play. beat Purdue 70-63; lost to Michigan 69-63. Next: at No. 15 Maryland, Tuesday.

