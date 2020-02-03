1. Baylor (20-1) beat Kansas State 73-67. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.
2. Gonzaga (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
3. Kansas (19-3) beat Texas 69-58. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
4. San Diego State (23-0) did not play. Next: at Air Force, Saturday.
5. Louisville (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Wednesday.
6. Dayton (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.
7. Duke (18-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.
8. Florida State (19-3) beat North Carolina 65-59. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday.
9. Maryland (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.
10. Villanova (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.
11. Auburn (19-2) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Tuesday.
12. Seton Hall (16-5) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.
13. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.
14. Oregon (18-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.
15. Kentucky (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Tuesday.
16. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Penn State, Tuesday.
17. Iowa (16-6) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.
18. LSU (17-4) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.
19. Butler (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.
20. Illinois (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Illinois, Friday.
21. Creighton (17-5) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.
22. Penn State (16-5) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Michigan State, Tuesday.
23. Arizona (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.
24. Colorado (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.
25. Houston (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday.
