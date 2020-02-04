Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

February 4, 2020 10:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
1. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

3. Kansas (19-3) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (23-0) did not play. Next: at Air Force, Saturday.

5. Louisville (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

7. Duke (19-3) beat Boston College 63-55. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday.

8. Florida State (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday.

9. Maryland (18-4) beat Rutgers 56-51. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Friday.

10. Villanova (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (20-2) beat Arkansas 79-76, OT. Next: vs. No. 18 LSU, Saturday.

12. Seton Hall (16-5) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.

13. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (18-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (16-5) vs. Mississippi State. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.

16. Michigan State (16-7) lost to No. 22 Penn State 75-70. Next: at Michigan, Saturday.

17. Iowa (16-6) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

18. LSU (17-4) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

19. Butler (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.

20. Illinois (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Illinois, Friday.

21. Creighton (17-5) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.

22. Penn State (17-5) beat No. 16 Michigan State 75-70. Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

23. Arizona (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

24. Colorado (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

25. Houston (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday.

