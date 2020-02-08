Listen Live Sports

February 8, 2020 6:08 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Baylor (20-1) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: at Texas, Monday.

2. Gonzaga (24-1) at Saint Mary’s. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (20-3) beat TCU 60-46: at No. 13 West Virginia, Wednesday.

4. San Diego State (23-0) at Air Force. Next: vs. New Mexico, Tuesday.

5. Louisville (21-3) beat Virginia 80-73. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (21-2) beat Saint Louis 71-65. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Tuesday.

7. Duke (19-3) at North Carolina. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Monday.

8. Florida State (20-3) beat Miami 99-81. Next: at No. 7 Duke, Monday.

9. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

10. Villanova (17-6) lost to No. 12 Seton Hall 70-64. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (21-2) beat No. 18 LSU 91-90, OT. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (18-5) beat No. 10 Villanova 70-64. Next: vs. No. 21 Creighton, Wednesday.

13. West Virginia (18-5) lost to Oklahoma 69-59. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (18-5) at Oregon State. Next: vs. No. 24 Colorado, Thursday.

15. Kentucky (18-5) beat Tennessee 77-64. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

16. Michigan State (16-8) lost to Michigan 77-68. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Tuesday.

17. Iowa (16-7) vs. Nebraska. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

18. LSU (17-6) lost to No. 11 Auburn 91-90, OT. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

19. Butler (18-5) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

20. Illinois (16-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Creighton (17-6) vs. St. John’s. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

22. Penn State (18-5) beat Minnesota 83-77. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

23. Arizona (16-6) vs. UCLA. Next: at California, Thursday.

24. Colorado (18-5) vs. Stanford. Next: at No. 14 Oregon, Thursday.

25. Houston (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita State, Sunday.

The Associated Press

