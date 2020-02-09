Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 9, 2020 4:59 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: at Texas, Monday.

2. Gonzaga (25-1) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 13 West Virginia, Wednesday.

4. San Diego State (24-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Tuesday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Tuesday.

7. Duke (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Monday.

8. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Duke, Monday.

9. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

10. Villanova (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Creighton, Wednesday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

13. West Virginia (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Colorado, Thursday.

15. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

16. Michigan State (16-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Tuesday.

17. Iowa (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

18. LSU (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

19. Butler (18-6) lost to Marquette 76-57. Next: vs. Xavier, Wednesday.

20. Illinois (16-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Creighton (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

22. Penn State (18-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

23. Arizona (16-7) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.

24. Colorado (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Oregon, Thursday.

25. Houston (19-5) beat Wichita State 76-43. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority