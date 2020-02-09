Sunday

1. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: at Texas, Monday.

2. Gonzaga (25-1) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 13 West Virginia, Wednesday.

4. San Diego State (24-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Tuesday.

5. Louisville (21-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Tuesday.

7. Duke (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Monday.

8. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Duke, Monday.

9. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

10. Villanova (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Creighton, Wednesday.

13. West Virginia (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Colorado, Thursday.

15. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

16. Michigan State (16-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Tuesday.

17. Iowa (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

18. LSU (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

19. Butler (18-6) lost to Marquette 76-57. Next: vs. Xavier, Wednesday.

20. Illinois (16-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Creighton (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

22. Penn State (18-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

23. Arizona (16-7) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.

24. Colorado (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Oregon, Thursday.

25. Houston (19-5) beat Wichita State 76-43. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

