Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 10, 2020 9:49 pm
 
1 min read
      
Monday

1. Baylor (21-1) at Texas. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga 25-1) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 West Virginia, Wednesday.

4. San Diego State (24-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Tuesday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Tuesday.

7. Duke (20-3) beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

8. Florida State (20-3) lost to No. 7 Duke 70-65. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

9. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

12. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

13. Penn State (18-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.

15. Villanova (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Marquette, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oregon, Thursday.

17. Oregon (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Colorado, Thursday.

18. Marquette (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Villanova, Wednesday.

19. Butler (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Wednesday.

20. Houston (19-5) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

22. Illinois (16-7) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

23. Creighton (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

24. Texas Tech (15-8) vs. TCU. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

25. LSU (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins