Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Top 25 Fared

February 11, 2020 8:36 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tuesday

1. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga 25-1) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 West Virginia, Wednesday.

4. San Diego State (24-0) vs. New Mexico. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (21-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (21-2) vs. Rhode Island. Next: at UMass, Saturday.

7. Duke (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

8. Florida State (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

9. Maryland (19-4) vs. Nebraska. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

10. Seton Hall (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

12. Kentucky (18-5) at Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.

13. Penn State (19-5) beat Purdue 88-76. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

14. West Virginia (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.

15. Villanova (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Marquette, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oregon, Thursday.

17. Oregon (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Colorado, Thursday.

18. Marquette (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Villanova, Wednesday.

19. Butler (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Wednesday.

20. Houston (19-5) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

22. Illinois (16-7) at Purdue. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

23. Creighton (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

24. Texas Tech (15-8) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

25. LSU (17-6) vs. Missouri. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

