February 12, 2020 8:36 pm
 
1. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga 25-1) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (20-3) at No. 14 West Virginia. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (25-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (21-3) at Georgia Tech. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

6. Dayton (22-2) did not play. Next: at UMass, Saturday.

7. Duke (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

8. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

9. Maryland (20-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

10. Seton Hall (18-6) lost to No. 23 Creighton 87-82. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

11. Auburn (21-2) vs. Alabama. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

12. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.

13. Penn State (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

14. West Virginia (18-5) vs. No. 3 Kansas. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Saturday.

15. Villanova (17-6) vs. No. 18 Marquette. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

16. Colorado (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oregon, Thursday.

17. Oregon (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Colorado, Thursday.

18. Marquette (17-6) at No. 15 Villanova. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-6) beat Xavier 66-61. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

20. Houston (19-5) at South Florida. Next: at SMU, Saturday.

21. Iowa (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

22. Illinois (16-8) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

23. Creighton (19-6) beat No. 10 Seton Hall 87-82. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

24. Texas Tech (16-8) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

25. LSU (18-6) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

