Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 12, 2020 10:47 pm
 
1 min read
      
Wednesday

1. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga 25-1) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

3. Kansas (21-3) beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (25-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-4) lost to Georgia Tech 64-58. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

6. Dayton (22-2) did not play. Next: at UMass, Saturday.

7. Duke (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

8. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

9. Maryland (20-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

10. Seton Hall (18-6) lost to No. 23 Creighton 87-82. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

11. Auburn (22-2) beat Alabama 95-91, OT. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

12. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.

13. Penn State (19-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

14. West Virginia (18-6) lost to No. 3 Kansas 58-49. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Saturday.

15. Villanova (18-6) beat No. 18 Marquette 72-71. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

16. Colorado (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oregon, Thursday.

17. Oregon (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Colorado, Thursday.

18. Marquette (17-7) lost to No. 15 Villanova 72-71. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-6) beat Xavier 66-61. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

20. Houston (19-5) at South Florida. Next: at SMU, Saturday.

21. Iowa (17-7) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

22. Illinois (16-8) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

23. Creighton (19-6) beat No. 10 Seton Hall 87-82. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

24. Texas Tech (16-8) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

25. LSU (18-6) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created