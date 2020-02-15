Saturday

1. Baylor (22-1) vs. No. 14 West Virginia. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga 25-1) at Pepperdine. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

3. Kansas (22-3) beat Oklahoma 87-70. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (25-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (21-4) at Clemson. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (23-2) beat UMass 71-63. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.

7. Duke (21-3) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (21-4) beat Syracuse 80-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Maryland (20-4) at Michigan State. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (18-6) at Providence. Next: vs. No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (22-2) at Missouri. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

12. Kentucky (20-5) beat Mississippi 67-62. Next: at No. 25 LSU, Tuesday.

13. Penn State (20-5) beat Northwestern 77-61. Next: vs. No. 22 Illinois, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (18-6) at No. 1 Baylor. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

15. Villanova (18-6) at Temple. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (19-6) at Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

17. Oregon (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

18. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-7) lost to Georgetown 73-66. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

20. Houston (20-5) at SMU. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (17-8) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

22. Illinois (16-8) at Rutgers. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, Tuesday.

23. Creighton (19-6) vs. DePaul. Next: at No. 18 Marquette, Tuesday.

24. Texas Tech (16-9) lost to Oklahoma State 73-70. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

25. LSU (18-6) at Alabama. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

