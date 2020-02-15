Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 15, 2020 4:40 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Baylor (22-1) vs. No. 14 West Virginia. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga 25-1) at Pepperdine. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

3. Kansas (22-3) beat Oklahoma 87-70. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (25-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-4) at Clemson. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Dayton (23-2) beat UMass 71-63. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.

7. Duke (21-3) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (21-4) beat Syracuse 80-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Maryland (20-4) at Michigan State. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (18-6) at Providence. Next: vs. No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (22-2) at Missouri. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

12. Kentucky (20-5) beat Mississippi 67-62. Next: at No. 25 LSU, Tuesday.

13. Penn State (20-5) beat Northwestern 77-61. Next: vs. No. 22 Illinois, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (18-6) at No. 1 Baylor. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

15. Villanova (18-6) at Temple. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (19-6) at Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

17. Oregon (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

18. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-7) lost to Georgetown 73-66. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

20. Houston (20-5) at SMU. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (17-8) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

22. Illinois (16-8) at Rutgers. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, Tuesday.

23. Creighton (19-6) vs. DePaul. Next: at No. 18 Marquette, Tuesday.

24. Texas Tech (16-9) lost to Oklahoma State 73-70. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

25. LSU (18-6) at Alabama. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States