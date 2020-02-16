Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 16, 2020 12:05 am
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Baylor (23-1) beat No. 14 West Virginia 70-59. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (26-1) beat Pepperdine 89-77. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

3. Kansas (22-3) beat Oklahoma 87-70. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (25-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-5) lost to Clemson 77-62. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

6. Dayton (23-2) beat UMass 71-63. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.

7. Duke (22-3) beat Notre Dame 94-60. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (21-4) beat Syracuse 80-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Maryland (21-4) beat Michigan State 67-60. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (18-7) lost to Providence 74-68. Next: vs. No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (22-3) lost to Missouri 85-73. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

12. Kentucky (20-5) beat Mississippi 67-62. Next: at No. 25 LSU, Tuesday.

13. Penn State (20-5) beat Northwestern 77-61. Next: vs. No. 22 Illinois, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (18-7) lost to No. 1 Baylor 70-59. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

15. Villanova (18-6) at Temple. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (20-6) beat Oregon State 69-47. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

17. Oregon (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

18. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-7) lost to Georgetown 73-66. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

20. Houston (20-6) lost to SMU 73-72. OT. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (17-8) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

22. Illinois (16-9) lost to Rutgers 72-57. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, Tuesday.

23. Creighton (20-6) beat DePaul 93-64. Next: at No. 18 Marquette, Tuesday.

24. Texas Tech (16-9) lost to Oklahoma State 73-70. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

25. LSU (18-7) lost to Alabama 88-82. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins