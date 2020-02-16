Sunday

1. Baylor (23-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

3. Kansas (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (25-0) at Boise State. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

5. Louisville (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

6. Dayton (23-2) did not play. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.

7. Duke (22-3) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (22-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

12. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 25 LSU, Tuesday.

13. Penn State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Illinois, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

15. Villanova (19-6) beat Temple 76-56. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

17. Oregon (19-6) vs. Utah. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.

18. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-7) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

20. Houston (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (18-8) beat Minnesota 58-55. Next: vs. Ohio State, Thursday.

22. Illinois (16-9) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, Tuesday.

23. Creighton (20-6) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Marquette, Tuesday.

24. Texas Tech (16-9) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

25. LSU (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

