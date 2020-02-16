Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 16, 2020 10:56 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Baylor (23-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

3. Kansas (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (26-0) beat Boise State 72-55. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

6. Dayton (23-2) did not play. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.

7. Duke (22-3) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (22-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

12. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 25 LSU, Tuesday.

13. Penn State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Illinois, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.

15. Villanova (19-6) beat Temple 76-56. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

16. Colorado (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

17. Oregon (20-6) beat Utah 80-62. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.

18. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

19. Butler (19-7) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

20. Houston (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

21. Iowa (18-8) beat Minnesota 58-55. Next: vs. Ohio State, Thursday.

22. Illinois (16-9) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, Tuesday.

23. Creighton (20-6) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Marquette, Tuesday.

24. Texas Tech (16-9) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

25. LSU (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins