1. Baylor (23-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.
2. Gonzaga (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
3. Kansas (23-3) beat Iowa State 91-71. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Saturday.
4. San Diego State (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.
5. Dayton (23-2) did not play. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.
6. Duke (22-3) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.
7. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.
8. Florida State (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
9. Penn State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Tuesday.
10. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: at LSU, Tuesday.
11. Louisville (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.
12. Villanova (19-6) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.
13. Auburn (22-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.
14. Oregon (20-6) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.
15. Creighton (20-6) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Marquette, Tuesday.
16. Seton Hall (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Butler, Wednesday.
17. West Virginia (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.
18. Colorado (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.
19. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Creighton, Tuesday.
20. Iowa (18-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Ohio State, Thursday.
21. Butler (19-7) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
22. Houston (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.
23. BYU (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Thursday.
24. Arizona (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon State, Thursday.
25. Ohio State (17-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Iowa, Thursday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.