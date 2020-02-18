Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

February 18, 2020
 
1. Baylor (23-1) at Oklahoma. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

3. Kansas (23-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

5. Dayton (23-2) at VCU. Next: vs. Duquesne, Saturday.

6. Duke (22-3) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (21-4) vs. Northwestern. Next: at No. 25 Ohio State, Sunday.

8. Florida State (21-4) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.

9. Penn State (20-6) lost to Illinois 62-56. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

10. Kentucky (20-5) at LSU. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

11. Louisville (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

12. Villanova (19-6) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

13. Auburn (22-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (20-6) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.

15. Creighton (20-6) at No. 19 Marquette. Next: vs. No. 21 Butler, Sunday.

16. Seton Hall (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Butler, Wednesday.

17. West Virginia (19-7) beat Oklahoma State 65-47. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

18. Colorado (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

19. Marquette (17-7) vs. No. 15 Creighton. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

20. Iowa (18-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Ohio State, Thursday.

21. Butler (19-7) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

22. Houston (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

23. BYU (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Thursday.

24. Arizona (18-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon State, Thursday.

25. Ohio State (17-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Iowa, Thursday.

The Associated Press

