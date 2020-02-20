Thursday

1. Baylor (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

3. Kansas (23-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Baylor, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

5. Dayton (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. Duquesne, Saturday.

6. Duke (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

7. Maryland (22-4) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Ohio State, Sunday.

8. Florida State (22-4) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.

9. Penn State (20-6) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

10. Kentucky (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

11. Louisville (22-5) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday.

12. Villanova (20-6) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Saturday.

13. Auburn (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

15. Creighton (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Butler, Sunday.

16. Seton Hall (19-7) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

17. West Virginia (19-7) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

19. Marquette (17-8) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

20. Iowa (19-8) beat No. 25 Ohio State 85-76. Next: at Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Butler (19-8) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Creighton, Sunday.

22. Houston (21-6) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Saturday.

24. Arizona (19-7) beat Oregon State 89-63. Next: , vs. No. 14 Oregon, Saturday.

25. Ohio State (17-9) lost to No. 20 Iowa 85-76. Next: vs. No. 7 Maryland, Sunday.

