Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 22, 2020 7:23 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Baylor (24-2) lost to No. 3 Kansas. 64-61. Next: vs. Kansas St. Tuesday.

3. Kansas (24-3) defeated No. 1 Baylor. 64-61. Next: vs. Oklahoma St. Monday.

5. Dayton (25-2) defeated Duquesne 80-70. Next: at George Mason, Tuesday.

7. Maryland (22-4) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Ohio State, Sunday.

8. Florida State (23-4) defeated N.C. State 67-61. Next: vs. No.11 Louisville, Monday, 7 p.m.

9. Penn State (20-6) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

11. Louisville (23-5) defeated North Carolina 72-55. Next: at No. 8 Florida State, Monday, 7 p.m.

12. Villanova (21-6) defeated Xavier 64-55. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.

13. Auburn (23-4) defeated Tennessee 73-66. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

15. Creighton (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Butler, Sunday.

16. Seton Hall (19-7) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

17. West Virginia (19-8) lost to TCU 67-60 OT. Next: at Texas, Monday.

18. Colorado (21-6) lost to UCLA 70-63. Next: at California, 9 p.m.,Thursday.

19. Marquette (17-9) lost to Providence 84-72. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday.

20. Iowa (19-8) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Butler (19-8) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Creighton, Sunday.

22. Houston (21-7) lost to Memphis 60-59. Next vs. Cincinnati, Sunday, March 1.

25. Ohio State (17-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Maryland, Sunday.

The Associated Press

