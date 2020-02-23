Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

February 23, 2020 6:20 pm
 
Sunday

1. Baylor (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St. Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

3. Kansas (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St. Monday.

4. San Diego State (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado State, Tuesday.

5. Dayton (25-2) did not play. Next: at George Mason, Tuesday.

6. Duke (23-4) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

7. Maryland (22-5) lost to No. 25 Ohio State 79-72. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Louisville, Monday.

9. Penn State (20-7) lost to Indiana 68-60. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday.

10. Kentucky (22-5) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Tuesday.

11. Louisville (23-5) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Florida State, Monday.

12. Villanova (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.

13. Auburn (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

14. Oregon (21-7) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.

15. Creighton (22-6) beat No. 21 Butler 81-59. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

16. Seton Hall (20-7) beat St. John’s 81-65. Next: at No. 19 Marquette, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (19-8) did not play. Next: at Texas, Monday.

18. Colorado (21-7) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.

19. Marquette (17-9) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday.

20. Iowa (19-8) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Butler (19-9) lost to No. 15 Creighton 81-59. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

22. Houston (21-7) did not play. Next vs. Cincinnati, Sunday, March 1.

23. BYU (23-7) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

24. Arizona (19-8) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Thursday.

25. Ohio State (18-9) beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.

