Top 25 Fared

February 27, 2020 9:16 pm
 
1. Kansas (25-3) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

2. Baylor (25-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

3. Gonzaga(27-2) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

4. Dayton (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Friday.

5. San Diego St. (27-1) did not play. Next: at Nevada, Saturday.

6. Florida St. (24-4) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

7. Duke (23-5) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

8. Kentucky (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Auburn, Saturday.

9. Maryland (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan state, Saturday.

10. Creighton (22-6) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

11. Louisville (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

12. Villanova (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Saturday.

13. Seton Hall (20-7) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Marquette, Saturday.

14. Oregon (21-7) vs. Oregon State. Next: vs. California, Thursday, Mar. 5.

15. Auburn (24-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.

16. Penn St. (21-7) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Iowa, Saturday.

17. BYU (23-7) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

18. Iowa (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Penn St., Saturday.

19. Michigan (18-10) lost to Wisconsin 81-74. Next: Sunday at No. 23 Ohio State, Sunday.

20. West Virginia (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

21. Colorado (21-7) at California. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

22. Texas Tech (18-10) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.

23. Ohio St. (18-9) at Nebraska. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Sunday.

24. Michigan State (19-9) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Maryland, Saturday.

25. Houston (21-7) did not play. Next vs. Cincinnati, Sunday.

