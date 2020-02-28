Friday
1. Kansas (25-3) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
2. Baylor (25-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
3. Gonzaga(28-2) beat San Diego 94-59. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Saturday.
4. Dayton (27-2) beat Davidson 82-67.
5. San Diego St. (27-1) did not play. Next: at Nevada, Saturday.
6. Florida St. (24-4) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.
7. Duke (23-5) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.
8. Kentucky (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Auburn, Saturday.
9. Maryland (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan state, Saturday.
10. Creighton (22-6) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.
11. Louisville (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.
12. Villanova (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Saturday.
13. Seton Hall (20-7) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Marquette, Saturday.
14. Oregon (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday, Mar. 5.
15. Auburn (24-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.
16. Penn St. (21-7) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Iowa, Saturday.
17. BYU (23-7) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.
18. Iowa (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Penn St., Saturday.
19. Michigan (18-10) did not play. Next: Sunday at No. 23 Ohio State, Sunday.
20. West Virginia (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.
21. Colorado (21-8) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.
22. Texas Tech (18-10) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.
23. Ohio St. (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Sunday.
24. Michigan State (19-9) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Maryland, Saturday.
25. Houston (21-7) did not play. Next vs. Cincinnati, Sunday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.