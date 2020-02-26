Listen Live Sports

Top-ranked Djokovic, Tsitsipas reach Dubai quarterfinals

February 26, 2020 3:31 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020.

Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set and went 4-0 up in the second before wrapping up the win in 59 minutes. The Serb is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.

“It was a great performance,” Djokovic said. “I enjoyed the way I played, coming out with the right focus and tactics.”

Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (1), 6-4 to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff, who needed just 39 minutes to ease past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0.

Third-seeded Gael Monfils of France took his winning streak to 11 matches by ousting qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-1, 6-2. Monfils is coming off victories at Rotterdam and Montpellier.

He will face fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who ousted No. 8 Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

