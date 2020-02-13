Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top seed Svitolina rolls into Thailand quarterfinals

February 13, 2020 9:16 am
 
< a min read
      

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Top seed Elina Svitolna of Ukraine reached her first quarterfinals of the year when she saw off Storm Sanders of Australia 6-1, 6-2 at the Thailand Open on Thursday.

The result was no surprise, with Svitolina ranked fourth to Sanders’ 319th.

Svitolina’s bid for a 14th WTA singles title will go through eighth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan next.

Svitolina is hoping to emulate boyfriend Gael Monfils, who claimed the ATP title in Montpellier last week.

Advertisement

“We have some competition between us,” she said. “I will try to win this week. He is trying on his part in Rotterdam this week.”

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Also, 2018 U.S. Open junior champion Xiyu Wang beat Barbara Haas of Austria 6-3, 6-4 to join Chinese countrywomen third-seeded Wang Qiang and fourth-seeded Zheng Saisai in the quarters.

Patricia Maria Tig of Romania downed Xiaodi You of China 6-1, 6-3, while Magda Linette of Poland ousted Shuai Peng of China 7-5 6-1.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created