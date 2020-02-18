Listen Live Sports

Top seed Thiem advances at Rio Open, Ruud knocked out

February 18, 2020 7:52 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dominic Thiem won his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, advancing to the second round of the Rio Open on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Thiem outlasted Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory. It looked as Thiem experienced some discomfort in his left knee during the second set, but the Austrian managed to recover as soon as the third set began.

Second-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also won on Tuesday, defeating Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

No. 8 seed Casper Ruud of Norway, who won the Argentinian Open on Sunday, was eliminated. The 21-year-old Ruud lost 7-6 (4), 7-5 to Italian Gianluca Mager.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

