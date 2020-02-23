Listen Live Sports

Torres, Maxwell lead Utah women to upset of Sun Devils 75-71

February 23, 2020 4:39 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Andrea Torres and Brynna Maxwell scored 15 points apiece and Dru Gylten had a career-high 12 assists to lead Utah to a 75-71 upset of No. 21 Arizona State on Sunday.

The Utes got behind by double figures in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 13 in the second before finding their shooting touch. Utah went 11 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall.

Daneesha Provo added 12 points for Utah (13-14, 6-10 Pac-12 Conference), which ended a three-game losing streak. Gylten scored 10 points.

Arizona State led 42-35 at halftime but the Utes went 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, to take a 61-57 lead into the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils only went 3 of 18 in the final 10 minutes while Utah was 8 of 10 from the foul line.

Reili Richardson hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Arizona State (19-9, 9-7), which saw its three-game winning streak end. Eboni Walker added 13 points.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

