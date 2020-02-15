Listen Live Sports

Toure’s 17 points help Eastern Michigan top Western Michigan

February 15, 2020 5:27 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Boubacar Toure had 17 points as Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Saturday.

Chris James and Noah Morgan added 15 points each and Darion Spottsville scored 10 for the Eagles (14-11, 4-8 Mid-American Conference).

Brandon Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds and Michael Flowers scored 10 points for the Broncos (11-14, 4-8).

Eastern Michigan takes on Kent State at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Akron at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

