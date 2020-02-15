Towson 63, James Madison 48

TOWSON (16-11)

Sanders 1-3 2-2 4, Tunstall 3-5 2-2 8, Betrand 5-11 0-0 12, Fobbs 5-14 4-4 14, Gibson 3-8 1-1 9, Timberlake 3-10 0-1 7, Thompson 4-5 1-2 9, Dottin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-12 63.

JAMES MADISON (9-16)

Wilson 6-12 0-2 12, Wooden 0-3 0-0 0, Banks 0-12 0-0 0, Lewis 9-14 0-1 24, Parker 3-8 2-3 8, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0, Jacobs 2-5 0-0 4, Dobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 2-6 48.

Halftime_Towson 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Towson 5-15 (Betrand 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Timberlake 1-4, Fobbs 0-2), James Madison 6-22 (Lewis 6-10, Harvey 0-1, Parker 0-1, Richey 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Banks 0-6). Rebounds_Towson 42 (Fobbs 9), James Madison 24 (Wilson 8). Assists_Towson 8 (Betrand 3), James Madison 11 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Towson 13, James Madison 16. A_2,959 (7,612).

