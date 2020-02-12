Towson 71, Regent University 55

REGENT UNIVERSITY (0-4)

Aiken 2-5 2-2 7, Fitzgerald 6-10 0-0 12, Reed-Berry 3-5 0-0 8, Waleed 0-2 0-0 0, Walston 4-9 0-0 11, Riggins 3-8 0-2 6, Warren 2-5 2-2 8, Sherrod 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-5 2-2 2, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-52 7-10 55.

TOWSON (15-11)

Sanders 7-11 3-5 18, Tunstall 2-5 0-0 5, Betrand 4-12 0-0 8, Fobbs 3-5 0-0 7, Gibson 2-5 1-1 6, Dottin 6-11 2-2 14, Timberlake 2-6 1-3 6, Thompson 2-3 1-1 5, Caliguiran 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 1-1 0-0 2, Haughton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 8-12 71.

Halftime_Towson 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Regent University 8-21 (Walston 3-8, Reed-Berry 2-2, Warren 2-3, Aiken 1-3, Riggins 0-1, Waleed 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Smith 0-2), Towson 5-21 (Fobbs 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Tunstall 1-3, Timberlake 1-4, Caliguiran 0-1, Betrand 0-6). Rebounds_Regent University 24 (Fitzgerald 7), Towson 41 (Sanders, Tunstall 7). Assists_Regent University 15 (Fitzgerald, Reed-Berry, Waleed, Riggins 3), Towson 13 (Fobbs 3). Total Fouls_Regent University 12, Towson 15. A_1,096 (5,250).

