Towson 84, Elon 71

February 22, 2020 5:06 pm
 
ELON (11-19)

Hannah 3-4 4-4 10, McIntosh 3-9 0-1 8, Wooten 2-6 0-0 6, Sheffield 6-19 2-3 18, Woods 4-11 3-4 11, Wright 4-7 4-4 13, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Pack 2-3 0-0 5, Poser 0-0 0-0 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 13-16 71.

TOWSON (17-12)

Sanders 3-8 8-10 14, Tunstall 2-4 0-1 4, Betrand 2-9 6-6 12, Fobbs 6-9 5-6 19, Gibson 5-9 6-6 19, Timberlake 4-5 2-3 12, Dottin 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Caliguiran 0-0 0-0 0, Haughton 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 27-32 84.

Halftime_Towson 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Elon 10-32 (Sheffield 4-9, Wooten 2-6, McIntosh 2-7, Pack 1-2, Wright 1-2, Woods 0-6), Towson 9-20 (Gibson 3-5, Timberlake 2-2, Fobbs 2-5, Betrand 2-6, Sanders 0-1, Tunstall 0-1). Fouled Out_Hannah, Woods. Rebounds_Elon 24 (Woods 7), Towson 33 (Fobbs 7). Assists_Elon 11 (McIntosh 4), Towson 17 (Tunstall, Gibson, Timberlake 4). Total Fouls_Elon 23, Towson 20. A_2,511 (5,250).

