Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Towson beats back feisty Regent with a 71-55 win

February 12, 2020 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

TOWSON, M.D. (AP) — Nakye Sanders scored 18 points and Jakigh Dottin scored 14 off the bench and Towson beat NCCAA-member Regent University 71-55 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (15-11) built a 21-7 lead when Jason Gibson converted a three-point play with 9:29 before halftime.

But the Royals fought back and outscored the Tigers 16-5 over a little more than the next eight minutes. Damon Hammock-Fitzgerald’s basket with 58 seconds before intermission trimmed Townson’s lead to 28-23.

Andrew Walston’s 3-pointer with three minutes into the second half brought the Royals within 39-36 but they would never get closer.

Advertisement

Towson gradually pulled away and led by 20 points on two occasions late in the contest. The Tigers used their size for a 42-25 rebounding advantage.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hammock-Fitzgerald led Regent with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Walston scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken