Trail Blazers’ Lillard using break to treat groin injury

February 15, 2020 4:53 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is grateful for the All-Star break.

He had to pull out of the All-Star Game and Saturday night’s 3-point competition after he strained his groin during Wednesday night’s 111-104 loss to Memphis. He was replaced by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Lillard is averaging 29.5 points and 7.9 assists.

“Tough injury,” he said during Saturday’s All-Star media session. “Came at a tough time. Fortunate for me, that game was on the 12th, we don’t play again until the 21st. So that’s at least nine days of being able to see where I am, get some treatment, do some rehab and go from there.”

