Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tripp carries Pacific past Pepperdine 79-78

February 9, 2020 12:47 am
 
< a min read
      

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 24 points and 15 rebounds and gave Pacific the lead on a three-point play with 11.4 seconds left as the Tigers beat Pepperdine 79-78 on Saturday night. Daniss Jenkins added 22 points for the Tigers.

Jahbril Price-Noel had 11 points for Pacific (19-8, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. James Hampshire added three blocks.

Colbey Ross had 28 points for the Waves (13-12, 6-5). Kameron Edwards added 15 points. Sedrick Altman had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Waves for the season. Pacific defeated Pepperdine 59-56 on Jan. 2. Pacific matches up against Portland at home on Thursday. Pepperdine faces San Diego at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin