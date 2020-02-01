Troy 84, Georgia St. 78

TROY (9-15)

D.Williams 5-14 8-10 23, Simon 6-9 0-2 14, Small 3-8 0-1 6, Gordon 9-18 2-2 24, D.Thomas 4-8 2-2 13, Stampley 2-5 0-0 4, Norman 0-1 0-0 0, Sahinkaya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 12-17 84.

GEORGIA ST. (15-8)

Wilson 0-9 2-2 2, Allen 9-22 2-3 25, K.Williams 5-14 2-2 13, Roberts 5-14 1-1 14, Linder 5-5 2-3 12, Phillips 3-7 0-0 6, J.Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Ivery 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Clerkley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 9-11 78.

Halftime_Troy 52-49. 3-Point Goals_Troy 14-33 (D.Williams 5-10, Gordon 4-9, D.Thomas 3-4, Simon 2-4, Norman 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Small 0-4), Georgia St. 9-34 (Allen 5-13, Roberts 3-8, K.Williams 1-3, Ivery 0-1, Phillips 0-3, Wilson 0-6). Rebounds_Troy 36 (Simon, Small 10), Georgia St. 41 (K.Williams 9). Assists_Troy 13 (Small, Gordon 4), Georgia St. 11 (Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Troy 11, Georgia St. 16. A_2,543 (3,854).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.