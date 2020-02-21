Troy looks to end streak vs App State

Troy (9-19, 5-12) vs. Appalachian State (15-13, 9-8)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to five games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia State Panthers 84-78 on Feb. 1. Appalachian State lost 78-70 loss at home to South Alabama in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 17.7 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Trojans, Ty Gordon has averaged 12.6 points while Desmond Williams has put up 8.9 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: O’Showen Williams has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Trojans. Appalachian State has an assist on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three contests while Troy has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

