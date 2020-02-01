Listen Live Sports

Troy Polamalu Career Statistics

February 1, 2020 6:55 pm
 
Regular Season
GP Sack Int Yd TD
2003 Pittsburgh 16 2.0 0 0 0
2004 Pittsburgh 16 1.0 5 58 1
2005 Pittsburgh 16 3.0 2 42 0
2006 Pittsburgh 13 1.0 3 51 0
2007 Pittsburgh 11 0.0 0 0 0
2008 Pittsburgh 16 0.0 7 59 0
2009 Pittsburgh 5 0.0 3 17 0
2010 Pittsburgh 14 1.0 7 101 1
2011 Pittsburgh 16 1.0 2 33 0
2012 Pittsburgh 7 1.0 1 1 0
2013 Pittsburgh 16 2.0 2 36 1
2014 Pittsburgh 12 0.0 0 0 0
Total 158 12.0 32 398 3
Postseason
GP Sack Int Yd TD
2004 Pittsburgh 2 0.0 1 14 0
2005 Pittsburgh 4 0.5 1 4 0
2007 Pittsburgh 1 0.0 0 0 0
2008 Pittsburgh 3 0.0 1 40 1
2010 Pittsburgh 3 0.0 0 0 0
2011 Pittsburgh 1 0.0 0 0 0
2014 Pittsburgh 1 0.0 0 0 0
Total 15 0.5 3 58 1

