Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

February 18, 2020 8:25 pm
 
EAST

Bluefield St. at W. Virginia St., ppd.

SOUTH

Alabama St. at UAB, ppd.

Appalachian St. 6, N.C. A&T 2, 9th inning, susp.

Arkansas St. at Mississippi, ppd.

Barton 8, UNC Pembroke 7

Belmont 4, S. Illinois 3

Charleston Southern at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Coastal Carolina at UNC Wilmington, ppd.

Duke 5, William & Mary 0

George Washington 3, Georgetown 2

Georgia St. at Gardner-Webb, ppd.

High Point 10, NC Central 7

James Madison 12, Richmond 4

Kentucky 9, SE Missouri 4

Kentucky St. at E. Kentucky, ppd.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., ppd.

LSU 8, Southern U. 3

N.C. State 6, Longwood 1

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, ppd.

North Carolina 7, Elon 1

Oakland at Auburn, ppd.

Radford at Liberty, ppd.

Samford at Mississippi St., ccd.

S.C. Upstate 13, Furman 2

Tennessee 8, Charlotte 2

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, ppd.

The Citadel at Clemson, ppd.

Troy at Alabama, ppd

Vanderbilt 3, South Alabama 0

VCU 10, Norfolk St. 1

VMI at Virginia, ppd.

Wake Forest 6, UNC Greensboro 2

Winthrop at South Carolina, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Grambling St. at Little Rock, ppd.

Memphis at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Oklahoma 14, Texas Southern 1

Rice vs. Sam Houston St., ppd.

Texas Lutheran vs. E. Texas Baptist, ppd.

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 4, Oregon 3, 12 innings

San Francisco 6, UC Davis 0

