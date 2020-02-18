Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Bluefield St. at W. Virginia St., ppd.
Alabama St. at UAB, ppd.
Appalachian St. 6, N.C. A&T 2, 9th inning, susp.
Arkansas St. at Mississippi, ppd.
Barton 8, UNC Pembroke 7
Belmont 4, S. Illinois 3
Charleston Southern at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.
Coastal Carolina at UNC Wilmington, ppd.
Duke 5, William & Mary 0
George Washington 3, Georgetown 2
Georgia St. at Gardner-Webb, ppd.
High Point 10, NC Central 7
James Madison 12, Richmond 4
Kentucky 9, SE Missouri 4
Kentucky St. at E. Kentucky, ppd.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., ppd.
LSU 8, Southern U. 3
N.C. State 6, Longwood 1
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, ppd.
North Carolina 7, Elon 1
Oakland at Auburn, ppd.
Radford at Liberty, ppd.
Samford at Mississippi St., ccd.
S.C. Upstate 13, Furman 2
Tennessee 8, Charlotte 2
Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, ppd.
The Citadel at Clemson, ppd.
Troy at Alabama, ppd
Vanderbilt 3, South Alabama 0
VCU 10, Norfolk St. 1
VMI at Virginia, ppd.
Wake Forest 6, UNC Greensboro 2
Winthrop at South Carolina, ccd.
Grambling St. at Little Rock, ppd.
Memphis at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.
Oklahoma 14, Texas Southern 1
Rice vs. Sam Houston St., ppd.
Texas Lutheran vs. E. Texas Baptist, ppd.
Grand Canyon 4, Oregon 3, 12 innings
San Francisco 6, UC Davis 0
