Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

February 19, 2020 12:03 am
 
1 min read
      
EAST

Bluefield St. at W. Virginia St., ppd.

West Virginia 15, Canisius 8

SOUTH

Alabama St. at UAB, ppd.

Appalachian St. 6, N.C. A&T 2, 9th inning, susp.

Advertisement

Arkansas St. at Mississippi, ppd.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Barton 8, UNC Pembroke 7

Belmont 4, S. Illinois 3

Charleston Southern at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Coastal Carolina at UNC Wilmington, ppd.

Duke 5, William & Mary 0

FAU 6, Florida Gulf Coast 4

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

FIU 6, Bethune-Cookman 1

Florida 13, Jacksonville 3

Florida St. 7, South Florida 3

George Washington 3, Georgetown 2

Georgia St. at Gardner-Webb, ppd.

Georgia Tech 4, Georgia Southern 3

High Point 10, NC Central 7

James Madison 12, Richmond 4

Kentucky 9, SE Missouri 4

Kentucky St. at E. Kentucky, ppd.

Louisiana-Lafayette 9, SE Louisiana 6

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., ppd.

Louisiana Tech 7, McNeese 4

LSU 8, Southern U. 3

Mercer 7, Florida A&M 5

N.C. State 6, Longwood 1

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, ppd.

North Carolina 7, Elon 1

Oakland at Auburn, ppd.

Radford at Liberty, ppd.

Samford at Mississippi St., ccd.

S.C. Upstate 13, Furman 2

Southern Miss 6, New Orleans 5

Stetson 6, UCF 5

Tennessee 8, Charlotte 2

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, ppd.

The Citadel at Clemson, ppd.

Troy at Alabama, ppd

Vanderbilt 3, South Alabama 0

VCU 10, Norfolk St. 1

VMI at Virginia, ppd.

Virginia Tech 10, ETSU 3

Wake Forest 6, UNC Greensboro 2, 6 innings, susp.

Winthrop at South Carolina, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 10, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0

Dallas Baptist 4, UT Arlington 0

Grambling St. at Little Rock, ppd.

Memphis at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Oklahoma 14, Texas Southern 1

Rice vs. Sam Houston St., ppd.

TCU 14, Abilene Christian 4

Texas 6, UTSA 2

Texas A&M 13, Stephen F. Austin 4

Texas Lutheran vs. E. Texas Baptist, ppd.

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 4, Oregon 3, 12 innings

San Francisco 6, UC Davis 0

Santa Clara 3, Stanford 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department